Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Nikki Jumper shines on spitfire 'Apocalypse Now' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On May 1, Toronto singer-songwriter Nikki Jumper released her new single "Apocalypse Love." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Apocalypse Love" is upbeat, mid-tempo, unapologetic, and infectious. This song heralds the release of her independent debut EP, which will be released in the near future and it is bound to be apocalyptic pop, no pun intended. The project manifests her pure and personal vision through and through from the music to the artwork, videos, and presentation. It was co-penned alongside Francesco Yates and it features production from Phil Gornell.
The songstress noted that the song is about finding love and magic within yourself, a lover, or friends when the whole world is falling apart. "Finding that love and magic makes everything a little better," she admitted.
"Apocalypse Love" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Nikki Jumper soars on her new spitfire single "Apocalypse Love." It is worth more than just a passing glance and it is exactly the song we need to hear in these difficult times. It is highly eclectic encompassing elements of indie, rock, and alternative music. "Apocalypse Love" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Nikki Jumper, check out her official Facebook page, website, and follow her on Instagram.
More about Nikki Jumper, Apocalypse now, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Nikki Jumper shines on spitfire 'Apocalypse Now' single Special
Iran says Germany to face consequences over Hezbollah ban
Is the COVID lockdown the perfect opportunity for biohacking? Special
Op-Ed: LNA head Haftar announces unilateral ceasefire in Libya
Trump dig at China disturbs markets as India extends lockdown
Pharma giant's data published online after ransomware attack Special
Trump says evidence ties China lab to virus
Op-Ed: Trump claims he has proof coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab
Breaking silence, Biden says alleged sex assault 'never happened'
Conte apologises to Italians as lockdown nears end