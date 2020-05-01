Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 1, Toronto singer-songwriter Nikki Jumper released her new single "Apocalypse Love." Digital Journal has the scoop. The songstress noted that the song is about finding love and magic within yourself, a lover, or friends when the whole world is falling apart. "Finding that love and magic makes everything a little better," she admitted. "Apocalypse Love" is available on The Verdict Overall, Nikki Jumper soars on her new spitfire single "Apocalypse Love." It is worth more than just a passing glance and it is exactly the song we need to hear in these difficult times. It is highly eclectic encompassing elements of indie, rock, and alternative music. "Apocalypse Love" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about "Apocalypse Love" is upbeat, mid-tempo, unapologetic, and infectious. This song heralds the release of her independent debut EP, which will be released in the near future and it is bound to be apocalyptic pop, no pun intended. The project manifests her pure and personal vision through and through from the music to the artwork, videos, and presentation. It was co-penned alongside Francesco Yates and it features production from Phil Gornell.The songstress noted that the song is about finding love and magic within yourself, a lover, or friends when the whole world is falling apart. "Finding that love and magic makes everything a little better," she admitted."Apocalypse Love" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music Overall, Nikki Jumper soars on her new spitfire single "Apocalypse Love." It is worth more than just a passing glance and it is exactly the song we need to hear in these difficult times. It is highly eclectic encompassing elements of indie, rock, and alternative music. "Apocalypse Love" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Nikki Jumper , check out her official Facebook page website , and follow her on Instagram More about Nikki Jumper, Apocalypse now, Single Nikki Jumper Apocalypse now Single