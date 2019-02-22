Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On Friday, February 22, the musical duo Nightly released their new song "No Call, No Reply" via their label Interscope Records. Many listeners can relate to their conversational lyrics, which are food for thought. They are able to tackle the most unexplainable emotions and bring them to life through their music. "No Call, No Reply" deserves to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. It encompasses elements of alternative, rock, pop, adult contemporary and even electronic dance music (EDM). "No Call, No Reply" is available on The Verdict Overall, Nightly delivers on their brand new song "No Call, No Reply." Capeci and Beretta exude a great deal of talent on this song. The contemporary radio stations ought to add "No Call, No Reply" on heavy rotation on their airwaves. This tune garners an A rating. To learn more about the alternative pop duo Nightly and their new song "No Call, No Reply," check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Nightly's new EP Nightly is made up of such gifted musicians as Jonathan Capeci and Joey Beretta. The song has a neat groove to it, coupled with catchy melodies.Many listeners can relate to their conversational lyrics, which are food for thought. They are able to tackle the most unexplainable emotions and bring them to life through their music. "No Call, No Reply" deserves to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. It encompasses elements of alternative, rock, pop, adult contemporary and even electronic dance music (EDM)."No Call, No Reply" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Nightly delivers on their brand new song "No Call, No Reply." Capeci and Beretta exude a great deal of talent on this song. The contemporary radio stations ought to add "No Call, No Reply" on heavy rotation on their airwaves. This tune garners an A rating.To learn more about the alternative pop duo Nightly and their new song "No Call, No Reply," check out their Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Nightly's new EP The Sound of Your Voice , which was described as "refreshing." More about Nightly, interscope, no call, no reply, Song Nightly interscope no call no reply Song