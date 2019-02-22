Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Nightly releases stunning song 'No Call, No Reply' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On Friday, February 22, the musical duo Nightly released their new song "No Call, No Reply" via their label Interscope Records.
Nightly is made up of such gifted musicians as Jonathan Capeci and Joey Beretta. The song has a neat groove to it, coupled with catchy melodies.
Many listeners can relate to their conversational lyrics, which are food for thought. They are able to tackle the most unexplainable emotions and bring them to life through their music. "No Call, No Reply" deserves to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. It encompasses elements of alternative, rock, pop, adult contemporary and even electronic dance music (EDM).
"No Call, No Reply" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Nightly delivers on their brand new song "No Call, No Reply." Capeci and Beretta exude a great deal of talent on this song. The contemporary radio stations ought to add "No Call, No Reply" on heavy rotation on their airwaves. This tune garners an A rating.
To learn more about the alternative pop duo Nightly and their new song "No Call, No Reply," check out their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Nightly's new EP The Sound of Your Voice, which was described as "refreshing."
More about Nightly, interscope, no call, no reply, Song
 
Latest News
Top News
Could 'off-the-grid technology' be the future of electricity?
NASA warns SpaceX and Boeing of design risks of launch systems
Trump's 'great chemistry' with Kim Jong Un put to test at summit
Review: Nightly releases stunning song 'No Call, No Reply' Special
Woman dies after eating at Michelin-star restaurant in Spain
Thousands attend Venezuela aid concert on barricaded border
Melissa Etheridge releases bold new rock song 'Faded by Design' Special
Q&A: Brain Corp to provide AI services to Walmart Special
Venezuela sea aid bid puts quiet Curacao in spotlight
Review: Adam Lambert inspires listeners to 'Feel Something' with new song Special