Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Nicole Michelle stuns on refreshing 'Whatever I Want' pop single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Music
Rising pop artist Nicole Michelle released her stunning single "Whatever I Want" on April 10. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is upbeat, mid-tempo and catchy; moreover, it allows her crisp, breathy vocals to stand out. "Whatever I Want" displays her growth and maturity as a contemporary recording artist, as well as her tremendous vocal range, where the listener can recall Demi Lovato meets Ariana Grande.
"Whatever I Want" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Nicole Michelle shines on her latest pop single "Whatever I Want." She maintains solid control over her crystalline voice and she proves that she has everything it takes to become the next big female star in pop music. The song garners an A rating.
To learn more about Nicole Michelle and her music, follow her on Instagram, and check out her Facebook page.
More about Nicole Michelle, Pop, Single, whatever i want
 
Latest News
Top News
U.S. oil suffers its biggest one-day price plunge in two decades
Op-Ed: Canadian oil sector should be looking toward renewable energy
Jeff Timmons opens up about music, pandemic, family and fans Special
Italy's current virus cases fall for first time
Review: Billy Ray Cyrus releases animated music video for 'Ballad of Jed' Special
Laughter fills Norway's nurseries as they reopen
Meet Thomas Donall: Owner of the Palace Restaurant and Bar Special
Naughty By Nature talks song with Rita Wilson, longevity in music Special
Luxury Moscow clinic becomes coronavirus 'battleground'
Nasal smear offers a solution as an allergy screening test