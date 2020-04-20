Rising pop artist Nicole Michelle released her stunning single "Whatever I Want" on April 10. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is upbeat, mid-tempo and catchy; moreover, it allows her crisp, breathy vocals to stand out. "Whatever I Want" displays her growth and maturity as a contemporary recording artist, as well as her tremendous vocal range, where the listener can recall Demi Lovato meets Ariana Grande.
"Whatever I Want" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Nicole Michelle shines on her latest pop single "Whatever I Want." She maintains solid control over her crystalline voice and she proves that she has everything it takes to become the next big female star in pop music. The song garners an A rating.
To learn more about Nicole Michelle and her music, follow her on Instagram, and check out her Facebook page.