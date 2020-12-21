Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys is back with his refreshing solo pop single "80's Movie." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Then you came and saved me, baby, right on time, like an 80's movie, with the classic lines, now we're dirty dancing, all through the night, Oh, oh, oh, oh, like an 80's movie, starring you and I," he sings in the catchy chorus. "80's Movie" is available on Most recently, as The Verdict Overall, Nick Carter delivers on his vivacious new single "80's Movie." His rich, rumbling voice is smooth as silk. It is worth checking out and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. It is evident that his solo music is just as remarkable as the hits he releases with the Backstreet Boys, and they both showcase different sides to his artistry in different stages of his life. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys releases '80's Movie' Nick Carter official cover art The song has a retro vibe to it, coupled with heartwarming lyrics and nostalgic references. He is able to paint a vivid picture in the minds of his listeners, and in return, they are bound to find it relevant and relatable."Then you came and saved me, baby, right on time, like an 80's movie, with the classic lines, now we're dirty dancing, all through the night, Oh, oh, oh, oh, like an 80's movie, starring you and I," he sings in the catchy chorus."80's Movie" is available on Spotify Apple Music , and Amazon Music Most recently, as Digital Journal reported , Nick Carter competed on The Masked Singer, and he expressed his gratitude about that experience.Overall, Nick Carter delivers on his vivacious new single "80's Movie." His rich, rumbling voice is smooth as silk. It is worth checking out and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. It is evident that his solo music is just as remarkable as the hits he releases with the Backstreet Boys, and they both showcase different sides to his artistry in different stages of his life.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nick Carter back in May of 2020. More about Nick carter, 80's movie, Single, Backstreet boys, Solo Nick carter 80 s movie Single Backstreet boys Solo Pop