Rapper Nick Cannon is back with his new R&B throwback single, "Only You," which features Fat Joe and DJ Luke Nasty, as part of Ncredible Gang. The song is an anthem for spring break, and it gets the listeners excited for the warmer weather to kick in. It is the follow-up to Cannon's previous single "Motivation," a tune about female empowerment, and both songs will be featured on Cannon's forthcoming studio effort Model Music, which is slated for release in May of 2018. The music video for "Only You" is entertaining and fun, filled with yachts, money, nightclubs, as well as house parties. It has a feel-good, carefree vibe to it, which will resonate well with fans of R&B, hip hop and rap music. The song and its music video earn four out of five stars. Aside from his musical endeavors, Cannon is also a filmmaker, actor, producer and creator of TV shows, activist, and humanitarian. "Only You" has a smooth beat to it and laid-back, tropical vibes, where the listeners can recall the '90s. Nick Cannon served as the music video's director, and the video was subsequently produced by Benjamin Sumpter and Tia Wong.