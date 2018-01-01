Email
article imageReview: New Year's Eve at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall was superb Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - What better way to ring in the New Year "2018" than attend the biggest party on Long Island, which was held at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall on December 31.
New Year's Eve at Mulcahy's was a massive success: it was comprised of an open bar (from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.), buffet, noise makers, streamers, party favors, and even, unicorns! The celebration was emceed by DJ Mike Savage and DJ Johnathan Move. "It wan awesome feeling to be on that stage and look down on 1,000 people having a blast and ringing in the New Year," DJ Mike Savage said. "All those people chose to ring in the New Year with us at Mulcahy's and Johnathan Move and I always bring our 'A' game to give everyone the best experience musically."
In addition, the crowd was able to see the ball drop in Times Square thanks to Mulcahy's giant television screens.
Mulcahy s in Wantagh
Mulcahy's in Wantagh
Courtesy of Mulcahy's Facebook page
DJ Mike Savage acknowledged that the "entire night" was a highlight. "I went into a 2000's rock set and the entire crowd was singing and screaming at the top of their lungs. Any time you can get the entire crowd into it like that is always a great moment," he explained.
On his goals for the New Year, DJ Mike Savage said, "I honestly haven't thought about it! I just want to keep doing what I'm doing and keep providing a great musical experience for the crowd. I'm definitely blessed to call Mulcahy's my home so I look forward to another great year there."
As Digital Journal reported, Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall ranked as its "Top Concert Venue on Long Island" for 2017.
For more information on the upcoming events at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall for 2018, or its catering, check out its official website.
