On March 8, New Kids on the Block released the 30th anniversary edition of "Hangin' Tough" via Sony Music Entertainment.
This collection is a must for any dedicated fan of the multi-platinum-selling pop group New Kids on the Block. Most impressive about this album is that it features fall of the 10 original songs on Hangin' Tough, which was released in 1988, as well as five rave remixes and three new tracks.
From these new tracks, loyal listeners ought to check out "Boys In The Band (Boy Band Anthem)," which is sheer bliss. The same holds true for the song's music video, where New Kids on the Block give a crash course lesson about the history of boy bands.
Equally remarkable is their remix of "Cover Girl," which was not previously released in America, as well as "80s Baby," their soaring collaboration with Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naugty By Nature and Salt-N-Pepa.
The Verdict
Overall, the 30th anniversary edition of Hangin' Tough is nostalgic yet refreshing thanks to the inclusion of new tracks and remixes. This CD will resonate well with long-time fans, and it will certainly earn them some new ones from the younger generations. It is no wonder that their pop hits have stood the test of time. They know how to constantly reinvent themselves as musicians and recording artists. Simply put, they still have the "Right Stuff." This collection is well-crafted and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about the 30th anniversary edition of their album, check out their official website.