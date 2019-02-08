Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On February 7, singing sensation Jessie Chris and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block released their new music video for "Bodyguard."
Danny Wood's rich voice is smooth as silk, and it blends well with the breathy vocals of Jessie Chris. The result is "Bodyguard," and it one true vocal event. This piano-driven ballad has a stirring vibe to it.
Jessie Chris was approached by Danny Wood (of the group New Kids on the Block) when he found out that the songstress visited 100 schools across America to speak to children about the serious subject matter of bullying. He was inspired by her work and he composed the song "Bodyguard."
The Verdict
Overall, "Bodyguard" by Jessie Chris and Danny Wood is a stunning collaboration, and it will resonate well with music fans and listeners. Both artists are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. The song has a strong message to it, and it garners an A rating.
"Bodyguard" by Jessie Chris and Danny Wood is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
