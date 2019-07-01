Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Uniondale - On June 30, acclaimed pop group New Kids on the Block headlined Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, as part of their "Mixtape" Tour. New Kids on the Block were able to heat things up with "Summertime," while "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" was the fan-favorite tune of the first portion of their show. They continued with "Remix (I Like the)," where Donnie Wahlberg addressed the audience. "Long Island, you sound really good, but I know you could sing it louder," he said. They subsequently threw their fans a "Block Party," where they interacted well with the audience as they went into the crowd, and it was followed by the nonchalant "Games." They delivered a medley of such hits as "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)," " Valentine Girl" and "If You Go Away," while Joey McIntyre showcased his incredible vocal range on "Please Don't Go Girl," which earned him a lengthy standing ovation. After Salt-N-Pepa performed, New Kids on the Block returned for "Tonight" and their "Boys in the Band (Boy Band Anthem)," where they were joined by the original cheerleaders in the song's music video on stage. They also threw in a mix of such '80s classics as "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," as well as "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," where they paid homage to the late but great Whitney Houston. Jordan Knight had fun with Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me," while Donnie Wahlberg fulfilled every girl's dream by performing a steamy version of "Cover Girl." Jordan Knight displayed his velvet vocals on the ballad "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," as well as his impressive falsetto towards the end, and the group soared on "Step by Step," where they didn't miss a beat. Ironically enough, "Step by Step" is this journalist's all-time favorite New Kids on the Block tune, and they nailed it. "This tour was born 31 years ago at the Westbury Music Fair," Wahlberg said, prior to complimenting Long Island for being one of most "energetic crowds" ever. Wahlberg shared that they opened for Tiffany and noted that all of their lives have never been the same. "Tonight is a fucking celebration," Wahlberg yelled. After "Hangin' Tough," they covered Dropkick Murphy's "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" and Queen's "We Will Rock You," which were added treats. They invited all of the performers on tour on stage for a grand finale of "80s Baby." "New Kids on the Block were freaking awesome," exclaimed fan and attendee Denise Cirolia. "Being a BlockHead for well over three decades, their show last night at Nassau Coliseum was the best concert ever," said Cheri Berry, dedicated fan. The Verdict Overall, New Kids on the Block were outstanding at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale as part of their "Mixtape" Tour. They were in top-notch shape physically and musically, and they had the Long Island crowd with them every step of the way. They described this concert as a "second homecoming show," and rightfully so since they hold an affinity towards New York, especially the Long Island area. Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood were able to showcase each of their artistry on stage, and they prove that age is just a number. They truly put their Long Island fans into a time warp, where they transported them into simpler times and everybody relived their youth. Their live "Mixtape" show is highly recommended for fans of all ages since there is something in it for everybody. Their show at Nassau Coliseum garnered five out of five stars. They shared the stage with such gifted artists as Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty by Nature. They kicked off their Nassau Coliseum set with "The Way," and they immediately broke into "My Favorite Girl" and "Dirty Dancing."New Kids on the Block were able to heat things up with "Summertime," while "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" was the fan-favorite tune of the first portion of their show. They continued with "Remix (I Like the)," where Donnie Wahlberg addressed the audience. "Long Island, you sound really good, but I know you could sing it louder," he said.They subsequently threw their fans a "Block Party," where they interacted well with the audience as they went into the crowd, and it was followed by the nonchalant "Games."They delivered a medley of such hits as "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)," " Valentine Girl" and "If You Go Away," while Joey McIntyre showcased his incredible vocal range on "Please Don't Go Girl," which earned him a lengthy standing ovation.After Salt-N-Pepa performed, New Kids on the Block returned for "Tonight" and their "Boys in the Band (Boy Band Anthem)," where they were joined by the original cheerleaders in the song's music video on stage.They also threw in a mix of such '80s classics as "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," as well as "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," where they paid homage to the late but great Whitney Houston. Jordan Knight had fun with Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me," while Donnie Wahlberg fulfilled every girl's dream by performing a steamy version of "Cover Girl."Jordan Knight displayed his velvet vocals on the ballad "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," as well as his impressive falsetto towards the end, and the group soared on "Step by Step," where they didn't miss a beat. Ironically enough, "Step by Step" is this journalist's all-time favorite New Kids on the Block tune, and they nailed it."This tour was born 31 years ago at the Westbury Music Fair," Wahlberg said, prior to complimenting Long Island for being one of most "energetic crowds" ever. Wahlberg shared that they opened for Tiffany and noted that all of their lives have never been the same. "Tonight is a fucking celebration," Wahlberg yelled.After "Hangin' Tough," they covered Dropkick Murphy's "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" and Queen's "We Will Rock You," which were added treats. They invited all of the performers on tour on stage for a grand finale of "80s Baby.""New Kids on the Block were freaking awesome," exclaimed fan and attendee Denise Cirolia."Being a BlockHead for well over three decades, their show last night at Nassau Coliseum was the best concert ever," said Cheri Berry, dedicated fan.Overall, New Kids on the Block were outstanding at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale as part of their "Mixtape" Tour. They were in top-notch shape physically and musically, and they had the Long Island crowd with them every step of the way. They described this concert as a "second homecoming show," and rightfully so since they hold an affinity towards New York, especially the Long Island area.Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood were able to showcase each of their artistry on stage, and they prove that age is just a number. They truly put their Long Island fans into a time warp, where they transported them into simpler times and everybody relived their youth. Their live "Mixtape" show is highly recommended for fans of all ages since there is something in it for everybody. Their show at Nassau Coliseum garnered five out of five stars. More about new kids on the block, nassau coliseum, Long island, Mixtape Tour, donnie wahlberg new kids on the bloc... nassau coliseum Long island Mixtape Tour donnie wahlberg