article imageReview: Neil Young will blow you away with new 'Paradox' soundtrack Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Young is back with the soundtrack for "Paradox," where he collaborates with Promise of the Real.
The collection opens with the narrated "Many Moons Ago in the Future," and it is followed by the harking "Show Me," and "Paradox Passage 1."
Young picks up the pace with the sonically powerful "Hey," prior to breaking into the heavier "Paradox Passage 2." The chorus of "Diggin' in the Dirt" is a fun singalong, and it continues with the acoustic guitar-driven "Paradox Passage 3."
"Peace Trail" is the highlight track on the album, especially since it is classic Neil Young. The song's video for "Peace Trail" is an added bonus. It is followed by "Pocahontas," and the lengthy "Cowgirl Jam."
After "How Long?", the soundtrack concludes with his own version of "Happy Together," which features some whistling, and "Tumbleweed."
As Digital Journal previously reported, Neil Young launched a high-quality archive of his entire music catalog.
The Verdict
Overall, Neil Young and Promise of the Real delight on the new Paradox soundtrack. It truly takes fans and music listeners on a journey, and it earns 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Paradox is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
More about Neil young, promise of the real, Paradox, Soundtrack
 
