Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Young rocks on his new live album, "Roxy: Tonight's the Night," which will be released worldwide on April 24.

This live album is a cohesive studio effort comprised of 18 tracks. It is the follow-up to Young's Paradox soundtrack album, where he collaborates with Promise of the Real.

In Roxy: Tonight's the Night, Young takes his long-time rock fans and listeners on a musical journey. Some of the highlight songs on the collection include the lengthy title cut "Roxy: Tonight's the Night," "Mellow My Mind," "Albuquerque," as well as "Walk On." Young's vocals are rich and crisp, and his songwriting is raw and authentic. His storytelling ability is second to none, and this is a project that deserves to be experienced on vinyl for one to enjoy its true musical effect (with the warmth, scratchiness and nostalgia that comes with vinyl).

The Verdict

Roxy: Tonight's the Night is the closest thing to seeing Neil Young live in concert. In actuality, this album makes one feel like they are a part of a live Neil Young studio audience. There is something in it for everybody, and it is evident that Young's music (classic songs and new material) will stand the test of time. This CD garners an A rating.