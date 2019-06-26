Email
article imageReview: Neil Sedaka captivates The Theatre at Westbury, timeless concert Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Westbury - On June 23, award-winning singer-songwriter and composer Neil Sedaka headlined the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, where he put his fans into a time warp.
As Sedaka took the Westbury stage, in the round, he began his set with a solo, piano-driven version of "I Am a Song (Sing Me)," which was well-received by all. The Long Island audience knew that they were in the presence of musical greatness. Sedaka's band joined him on "Bad Blood" and it was followed by "Oh! Carol."
He picked up the pace with the upbeat and fun "Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen," where everybody was clapping along, and incorporated the song "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do" as a singalong with the fans in the crowd, which was a treat. His vocals were rich, controlled and expressive.
Other standout songs included "Stairway to Heaven," "Solitaire" and "Do You Remember." Equally impressive was the jazzy ballad "I Do It For Applause," which he performed solo on piano.
Sedaka closed his elaborate set with "That's When the Music Takes Me" and he slowed down the tempo on "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do" for a big finale.
Particularly impressive about Sedaka is that at 80 years old young, he did not miss a note, and there were no gimmicks. Instead, he allowed his dynamic voice to do all the talking.
Throughout his illustrious career in the music industry, he has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame; moreover, he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Verdict
Overall, Neil Sedaka proved that his music is timeless. His show at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury was nostalgic and entertaining. He proves that he gets better with age and experience. Sedaka had the Westbury crowd with him every step of the way. His live set garnered an A rating.
To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Neil Sedaka, check out his official website.
More about Neil Sedaka, westbury, Theater, Long island
 
