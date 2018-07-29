Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran singer-songwriter Neil Diamond surprised Colorado firefighters with an acoustic rendition of his perennial classic "Sweet Caroline." The iconic singer-songwriter visited them with his wife Katie McNeil. The firefighters joined in as his background vocalists on the chorus of "Sweet Caroline," where they recited the infectious lyrics verbatim. They were pleased with his surprise appearance, and on social media, they praised it as an "incredible event" for the Fire Department crews and teams. Despite battling Parkinson's, that did not stop Diamond from performing his endearing tune beautifully for the brave Colorado firefighters, thus proving that his voice is as rich and harking as ever. Nicely done. On June 14, Diamond was honored with the coveted "Johnny Mercer Award" at the To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Diamond thanked the firefighters for their service and delivered an acoustic, impromptu rendition of his classic "Sweet Caroline" in their honor. These courageous firefighters have been battling the devastating wildfire, Lake Christine Fire , in western Colorado. According to Fox News, this wildfire should be contained by later this week.The iconic singer-songwriter visited them with his wife Katie McNeil. The firefighters joined in as his background vocalists on the chorus of "Sweet Caroline," where they recited the infectious lyrics verbatim. They were pleased with his surprise appearance, and on social media, they praised it as an "incredible event" for the Fire Department crews and teams.Despite battling Parkinson's, that did not stop Diamond from performing his endearing tune beautifully for the brave Colorado firefighters, thus proving that his voice is as rich and harking as ever. Nicely done.On June 14, Diamond was honored with the coveted "Johnny Mercer Award" at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony that took place in New York City. This award is the highest award bestowed upon a songwriter.To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond , visit his official website More about Neil diamond, Sweet caroline, Colorado, Firefighters Neil diamond Sweet caroline Colorado Firefighters