Veteran singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is able to give his classic hit single "Sweet Caroline" a Coronavirus twist. Digital Journal has the scoop. He accompanied himself on acoustic guitar as he serenaded his fans to "Sweet Caroline" with paraphrased lyrics to addressed the trying times that we are living in today. Stay safe out there! "Hands... washing hands.." 🎶 QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020 Speaking of "Sweet Caroline," exactly one year ago, Digital Journal reported that Neil Diamond's signature tune was recognized by the Library of Congress. "Sweet Caroline" was one of 25 recordings that were inducted into the National Recording Registry. "Sweet Caroline" is played at every Boston Red Sox home game at Fenway Park in Massachusetts, where the standard serves as a restorative anthem in both good times and bad times. In July of 2018, Diamond encouraged the public to stay safe and healthy by washing their hands. He greeted his virtual audience and stated that we are going through a "rough time" right now. "I love you, and maybe if we sing together, we will feel a little bit together. Give it a try," he said. In July of 2018, Diamond surprised Colorado firefighters with an acoustic rendition of his perennial classic "Sweet Caroline." These brave firefighters were battling the devastating wildfire, Lake Christine Fire, in western Colorado.