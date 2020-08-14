Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Alternative rock band NEEDSHES released their expressive new single "You Make Me Feel" on Friday, August 14. Digital Journal has the scoop. Their visually striking animated music video may be seen below on their YouTube channel. NEEDSHES front-man Otabek Salamov remarked that it's about being a light for somebody else. "When you can make somebody feel right," he explained. "This is what we call love. It's easy and hard at the same time. If you're not open to this world, all these beautiful things don't exist for you." He added that "if you open your heart, you will be able to see everything that the universe has made for you." His goal was to give the song the softness, brightness and sense of completeness that it deserves, and it is safe to say that he accomplished that objective. "I wanted you to have a feeling like you are flying through soft clouds and feel this big world. And it's not ugly, it's beautiful, and everything is friendly around you," he elaborated. The Verdict Overall, NEEDSHES delivers on their latest piano-laden single "You Make Me Feel." It is atmospheric and impressive; moreover, it garners four out of five stars. Well done. To learn more about the alternative rock band NEEDSHES, check out their This lofty song has hints of the melodies and elements of Adam Lambert's Velvet EP. It has a soothing yet stirring vibe to it, and it marks their third release this year.Their visually striking animated music video may be seen below on their YouTube channel.NEEDSHES front-man Otabek Salamov remarked that it's about being a light for somebody else. "When you can make somebody feel right," he explained. "This is what we call love. It's easy and hard at the same time. If you're not open to this world, all these beautiful things don't exist for you."He added that "if you open your heart, you will be able to see everything that the universe has made for you."His goal was to give the song the softness, brightness and sense of completeness that it deserves, and it is safe to say that he accomplished that objective. "I wanted you to have a feeling like you are flying through soft clouds and feel this big world. And it's not ugly, it's beautiful, and everything is friendly around you," he elaborated.Overall, NEEDSHES delivers on their latest piano-laden single "You Make Me Feel." It is atmospheric and impressive; moreover, it garners four out of five stars. Well done.To learn more about the alternative rock band NEEDSHES, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Needshes, Band, you make me feel, Alternative, Rock Needshes Band you make me feel Alternative Rock