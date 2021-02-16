Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Nate Barnes charms on 'You Ain't Pretty' single and music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Nate Barnes charms on his new music video for his single "You Ain't Pretty." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Barnes allows his rich, rumbling voice on this tune on this song, which was released via Quartz Hill Records. He co-wrote "You Ain't Pretty" with Jason Sellers and Jimmy Yeary.
Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June plays the lead role in the music video, which is a real treat. Matthew Paskert of Taillight TV directed the music video, which may be seen below.
"You Ain't Pretty" is available on digital service providers by clicking here.
The Verdict
Overall, Nate Barnes delights on his new music video for "You Ain't Pretty." His velvet vocals are smooth as silk, and the song has a poignant message to it that his fans and listeners are bound to find warm and relatable. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Nate Barnes and his music, check out his official website, Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
Instagram

natebarnesmusic)

More about Nate Barnes, Single, Music, Video, you ain't pretty
 
Latest News
Top News
Lainey Wilson talks new album, 'Things A Man Oughta Know' single Special
Scientists find sponges living under Antarctic ice shelf
Review: Nate Barnes charms on 'You Ain't Pretty' single and music video Special
Jordan Lane Price talks 'Dirty Sexy Saint,' acting, and success Special
New Zealand to end military deployment in Afghanistan
Iron Maiden earns first nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Chatting with Morgan Fairchild: 80's TV and film icon Special
Singapore's leading telco hit by cybersecurity incident Special
Remembering Dr. Charles R. Drew — Blood Bank Pioneer
Probiotics can help counter gut microbiota disruption