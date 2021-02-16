Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Nate Barnes charms on his new music video for his single "You Ain't Pretty." Digital Journal has the scoop. Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June plays the lead role in the music video, which is a real treat. Matthew Paskert of Taillight TV directed the music video, which may be seen below. "You Ain't Pretty" is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Nate Barnes delights on his new music video for "You Ain't Pretty." His velvet vocals are smooth as silk, and the song has a poignant message to it that his fans and listeners are bound to find warm and relatable. It garners an A rating. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Nate Barnes and his music, check out his Instagram Barnes allows his rich, rumbling voice on this tune on this song, which was released via Quartz Hill Records. He co-wrote "You Ain't Pretty" with Jason Sellers and Jimmy Yeary.Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June plays the lead role in the music video, which is a real treat. Matthew Paskert of Taillight TV directed the music video, which may be seen below."You Ain't Pretty" is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Nate Barnes delights on his new music video for "You Ain't Pretty." His velvet vocals are smooth as silk, and the song has a poignant message to it that his fans and listeners are bound to find warm and relatable. It garners an A rating.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Nate Barnes and his music, check out his official website Facebook page , and follow him on Instagram natebarnesmusic) More about Nate Barnes, Single, Music, Video, you ain't pretty Nate Barnes Single Music Video you ain t pretty