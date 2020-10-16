Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Best-selling recording artist Nana Mouskouri released her latest album "Les Bons Souvenirs," which is timeless. Digital Journal has the scoop. The album opens with "Quatre soleils," and it is followed by "Celui Que J'aime" and "Je N'oublie Pas." Other standout songs from the first disco include "Petits Enfants Du Monde Entier," "Roses Blanches De Corfou," "Adieu Mon Coeur," and "Joue Pour Moi Ianakis." "Il N'est Jamais Trop Tard Pour Vivre" kicks off disc two, and it immediately breaks into "L'amour Est Grand Pour Les Pohtes," and "On Ne Sait Jamais." Equally noteworthy are "Allelu Alleluia," "Que Deviennent Les Amours," "Tombe La Pluie," and "Le Voyageur Du Reve." After "Que Deviennent Les Amours," the second disc concludes with "Si La Vie Chantait" and "La Lune Est En Papier," the latter of which is this journalist's all-time favorite Nana Mouskouri tune. Les Bons Souvenirs is available on The Verdict Overall, Nana Mouskouri shines on Les Bons Souvenirs, which is superb from start to finish. She is able to fuse both Greek and French cultures quite well in this musical effort, and it will resonate well with her loyal fans and listeners. There is something in it for everybody. Mouskouri proves that she is one true song stylist. Les Bons Souvenirs garners an A rating. To learn more about Nana Mouskouri, check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with In this marvelous 40-track collection, she sings some of the greatest Greek songs of all time in French, and the best part is that she does that all justice. She has one of the most controlled, crystalline voices.The album opens with "Quatre soleils," and it is followed by "Celui Que J'aime" and "Je N'oublie Pas." Other standout songs from the first disco include "Petits Enfants Du Monde Entier," "Roses Blanches De Corfou," "Adieu Mon Coeur," and "Joue Pour Moi Ianakis.""Il N'est Jamais Trop Tard Pour Vivre" kicks off disc two, and it immediately breaks into "L'amour Est Grand Pour Les Pohtes," and "On Ne Sait Jamais." Equally noteworthy are "Allelu Alleluia," "Que Deviennent Les Amours," "Tombe La Pluie," and "Le Voyageur Du Reve."After "Que Deviennent Les Amours," the second disc concludes with "Si La Vie Chantait" and "La Lune Est En Papier," the latter of which is this journalist's all-time favorite Nana Mouskouri tune.Les Bons Souvenirs is available on Apple Music and on Spotify , among other digital service providers Overall, Nana Mouskouri shines on Les Bons Souvenirs, which is superb from start to finish. She is able to fuse both Greek and French cultures quite well in this musical effort, and it will resonate well with her loyal fans and listeners. There is something in it for everybody. Mouskouri proves that she is one true song stylist. Les Bons Souvenirs garners an A rating.To learn more about Nana Mouskouri, check out her official Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nana Mouskouri back in April of 2018. More about Nana Mouskouri, les bons souvenirs, Album Nana Mouskouri les bons souvenirs Album