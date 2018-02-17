Email
article imageReview: Myles Kennedy superb on 'Devil On the Wall' lyric video Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed rocker Myles Kennedy is back with his new lyric video for "Devil On The Wall," which was released on February 16.
The song begins in a haunting ballad fashion, where Kennedy displays solid control over his harking voice, and after the first 30 seconds, it breaks into a mid-tempo tune. It features killer guitar instrumentation, and it is a neat animated lyric video.
Similar to the previous two tracks (the title cut and "Haunted by Design") that he released, "Devil On The Wall," is featured on his upcoming solo album, Year of The Tiger, which comes out on March 9 on Napalm Records.
The Verdict
Overall, "Devil On The Wall" is another stand-out track by Myles Kennedy on his new collection. He manages to form a strong connection with his listening audience. "Devil On The Wall" garners two giant thumbs up.
Year of The Tiger by Myles Kennedy is available to pre-order on iTunes.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Myles Kennedy and "Devil On The Wall," check out his official website.
