The song begins in a haunting ballad fashion, where Kennedy displays solid control over his harking voice, and after the first 30 seconds, it breaks into a mid-tempo tune. It features killer guitar instrumentation, and it is a neat animated lyric video.Similar to the previous two tracks (the title cut and " Haunted by Design ") that he released, "Devil On The Wall," is featured on his upcoming solo album, Year of The Tiger , which comes out on March 9 on Napalm Records.Overall, "Devil On The Wall" is another stand-out track by Myles Kennedy on his new collection. He manages to form a strong connection with his listening audience. "Devil On The Wall" garners two giant thumbs up.Year of The Tiger by Myles Kennedy is available to pre-order on iTunes To learn more about singer-songwriter Myles Kennedy and "Devil On The Wall," check out his official website