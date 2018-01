Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy has released his new lyric video for the track "Haunted by Design," which is off his forthcoming solo album. "I keep searching, I can't find, any kind of respite from the noise inside, the clock is laughing, don't ask me why, in the halls of my mind, I'm still haunted by design," Kennedy sings. His album Year of the Tiger is available for pre-order on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about The song itself has a haunting vibe to it, to quote its title. Kennedy is able to send chills down his listeners' spines thanks to his rich, gravelly voice on this track."I keep searching, I can't find, any kind of respite from the noise inside, the clock is laughing, don't ask me why, in the halls of my mind, I'm still haunted by design," Kennedy sings.His album Year of the Tiger is available for pre-order on iTunes . His solo album will be officially released on March 9 via Napalm Records.Overall, Myles Kennedy captivates on his new lyric video for "Haunted by Design." Grab a bottle of wine, and the let the veteran rocker lure you in. "Haunted by Design" displays a different side to Kennedy's wide range as a recording artist. This song and its lyric video both earn an A rating.To learn more about Myles Kennedy and his upcoming solo record, check out his official website More about myles kennedy, haunted by design, alter bridge, Solo, Album myles kennedy haunted by design alter bridge Solo Album Year of the Tiger