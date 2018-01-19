Email
article imageReview: Myles Kennedy shines on 'Haunted by Design' lyric video Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy has released his new lyric video for the track "Haunted by Design," which is off his forthcoming solo album.
The song itself has a haunting vibe to it, to quote its title. Kennedy is able to send chills down his listeners' spines thanks to his rich, gravelly voice on this track.
"I keep searching, I can't find, any kind of respite from the noise inside, the clock is laughing, don't ask me why, in the halls of my mind, I'm still haunted by design," Kennedy sings.
His album Year of the Tiger is available for pre-order on iTunes. His solo album will be officially released on March 9 via Napalm Records.
The Verdict
Overall, Myles Kennedy captivates on his new lyric video for "Haunted by Design." Grab a bottle of wine, and the let the veteran rocker lure you in. "Haunted by Design" displays a different side to Kennedy's wide range as a recording artist. This song and its lyric video both earn an A rating.
To learn more about Myles Kennedy and his upcoming solo record, check out his official website.
