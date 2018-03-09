Alter Bridge front-man Myles Kennedy released his breakthrough solo album "Year of the Tiger" on March 9 via Napalm Records.
The album opens with the title track, "Year of the Tiger," which instantly lures the listener in to this personal musical effort.
Kennedy takes the listener on an exhausting yet comprehensive musical journey on "The Great Beyond," which is the song that starts the storytelling process of the CD. "Devil On the Wall" is a harking tune, and "Ghost of Shangri La" is one of the highlight tracks on the record for sure, sonically and lyrically (containing vivid imagery). "Haunted by Design" is equally noteworthy.
In "Mother," he pays homage to his mom, which is an anthem where a "mother's love survives." "Blind Faith" and "Nothing But a Name" are raw, conversational tunes that easily sum up the tragic nature of the album. One can hear Kennedy's wide range of musical influences throughout this project, spanning multiple genres such as folk, country, indie, rock, Americana, bluegrass and alternative.
After the stirring "Love Can Only Heal," the CD closes on a liberating note with "Songbird" and the gorgeous track "One Fine Day," which is filled with optimism and closure.
The Verdict
Overall, Myles Kennedy will break your heart with his debut solo album, Year of the Tiger. While this studio effort was a long time coming, it truly hits the listener like a shot in the heart. It is haunting, and has a somber mood to it. Each song on this project has its own identity. He sings with maximum heart, soul and conviction. He gives his late father a fitting homage. Most importantly, Kennedy emerges as a song stylist on this album.
Kennedy is not afraid to display the pain in his youth, and his vulnerability, and turn that into something that others can relate to (especially anybody who has lost a loved one in life). Vocally, Kennedy is a true force of nature, possessing one of the widest vocal ranges and his trademark pipes. From a lyrical standpoint, the songs are captivating, poetic at times, cathartic and grippingly honest. Instrumentally, it does not get any better, since Kennedy plays lead guitar, rhythm guitar, banjo, lap steel, bass and even mandolin. This album is a must for any fan of Myles Kennedy and his musical work. Year of the Tiger earns five out of five stars.
