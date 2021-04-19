Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge) released his new animated music video for his solo song "Get Along." Digital Journal has the scoop. The song has an important message to it, which is certainly worth checking out. It stands out vocally, lyrically, and melodically, and it showcases a slightly softer side to Kennedy's versatile yet powerhouse tone. This music video, directed and animated by Ollie Jones, is artistic and creative and it may be seen below. "I still remember just like it was yesterday the moment the gavel brought the fires and the rage," Kennedy sings in a haunting fashion. "Get Along" garners two thumbs up, and it displays his wide range as a recording artist. Equally noteworthy are the previous solo tracks he released from this album, the title cut " To learn more about rock singer-songwriter Myles Kennedy Chuck Brueckmann "Get Along" is a track from his highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore solo studio album, The Ides Of March, which will be released on May 14 via Napalm Records.The song has an important message to it, which is certainly worth checking out. It stands out vocally, lyrically, and melodically, and it showcases a slightly softer side to Kennedy's versatile yet powerhouse tone.This music video, directed and animated by Ollie Jones, is artistic and creative and it may be seen below."I still remember just like it was yesterday the moment the gavel brought the fires and the rage," Kennedy sings in a haunting fashion. "Get Along" garners two thumbs up, and it displays his wide range as a recording artist.Equally noteworthy are the previous solo tracks he released from this album, the title cut " The Ides of March " and " In Stride ."To learn more about rock singer-songwriter Myles Kennedy and his new song and video for"Get Along," check out his official website More about myles kennedy, get along, vibrant, Music, Video myles kennedy get along vibrant Music Video