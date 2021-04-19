Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Myles Kennedy releases vibrant animated video for 'Get Along' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge) released his new animated music video for his solo song "Get Along." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Get Along" is a track from his highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore solo studio album, The Ides Of March, which will be released on May 14 via Napalm Records.
The song has an important message to it, which is certainly worth checking out. It stands out vocally, lyrically, and melodically, and it showcases a slightly softer side to Kennedy's versatile yet powerhouse tone.
This music video, directed and animated by Ollie Jones, is artistic and creative and it may be seen below.
"I still remember just like it was yesterday the moment the gavel brought the fires and the rage," Kennedy sings in a haunting fashion. "Get Along" garners two thumbs up, and it displays his wide range as a recording artist.
Equally noteworthy are the previous solo tracks he released from this album, the title cut "The Ides of March" and "In Stride."
To learn more about rock singer-songwriter Myles Kennedy and his new song and video for"Get Along," check out his official website.
Myles Kennedy
Myles Kennedy
Chuck Brueckmann
More about myles kennedy, get along, vibrant, Music, Video
 
Latest News
Top News
India locks down capital to battle virus as US hits vaccine milestone
Canada to roll out big spending in pandemic recovery budget
Surging German Greens name Annalena Baerbock for Merkel's crown
New Zealand says it will set China policy, not Five Eyes
Do we need masks outdoors? Experts weigh in
Review: Myles Kennedy releases vibrant animated video for 'Get Along' Special
NASA's Mars helicopter succeeds in historic first flight
Rangers battle human encroachment in Sudan's biggest park
Diplo headlines Utopia LGBTQ+ festival in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
Jury in George Floyd murder trial to hear closing arguments