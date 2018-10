Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Myles Kennedy, the lead singer of the rock group Alter Bridge, is back with his new music video for his solo song "The Great Beyond." The lyrics of "The Great Beyond" are pure poetry, raw and haunting. The control that Kennedy maintains over his harking voice throughout this song is quite remarkable. The Alter Bridge front-man is able to move and touch his listeners on an emotional level. This song is the second track featured on Kennedy's The Verdict Overall, Myles Kennedy shines bright like a diamond on "The Great Beyond." His monochromatic music video is compelling and adds another dimension to the song's flawless lyrics. It garners five out of five stars. Year of The Tiger is available on Read More: The song begins with a killer guitar solo, and it is one of those songs that sends chills down the listeners' spines. It starts in a subtle fashion and builds up into a true powerhouse rock tune, where Kennedy belts out the high notes.The lyrics of "The Great Beyond" are pure poetry, raw and haunting. The control that Kennedy maintains over his harking voice throughout this song is quite remarkable. The Alter Bridge front-man is able to move and touch his listeners on an emotional level. This song is the second track featured on Kennedy's Year of the Tiger solo album.Overall, Myles Kennedy shines bright like a diamond on "The Great Beyond." His monochromatic music video is compelling and adds another dimension to the song's flawless lyrics. It garners five out of five stars.Year of The Tiger is available on iTunes Myles Kennedy chatted with Digital Journal about his Year of the Tiger solo album, and the digital transformation of the music industry. More about myles kennedy, The Great Beyond, alter bridge, Year of the Tiger, Album myles kennedy The Great Beyond alter bridge Year of the Tiger Album Solo