Myles Kennedy, the lead singer of the rock group Alter Bridge, is back with his new music video for his solo song "The Great Beyond."
The song begins with a killer guitar solo, and it is one of those songs that sends chills down the listeners' spines. It starts in a subtle fashion and builds up into a true powerhouse rock tune, where Kennedy belts out the high notes.
The lyrics of "The Great Beyond" are pure poetry, raw and haunting. The control that Kennedy maintains over his harking voice throughout this song is quite remarkable. The Alter Bridge front-man is able to move and touch his listeners on an emotional level. This song is the second track featured on Kennedy's Year of the Tiger solo album.
The Verdict
Overall, Myles Kennedy shines bright like a diamond on "The Great Beyond." His monochromatic music video is compelling and adds another dimension to the song's flawless lyrics. It garners five out of five stars.
Year of The Tiger is available on iTunes.
Read More: Myles Kennedy chatted with Digital Journal about his Year of the Tiger solo album, and the digital transformation of the music industry.