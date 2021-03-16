Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock singer-songwriter Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge) released his incredible new solo song "The Ides of March." Digital Journal has the scoop. "The Ides of March" was written swiftly one night after a couple of drinks, and it was an attempt to sum up what so many of us felt at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were bored, frustrated, and self-medicating to avoid going stir crazy," he said, prior to adding that it pushes the idea that if everything is going to hell, at least try and do it in a celebratory fashion. While it is may be lengthy, it is expressive, and quite stunning since one can hear many diverse genres on this tune. It stands out sonically, lyrically, and vocally. "Some say you never know, it's easy come it's easy go, some say they knew it from the start," Kennedy sings hauntingly in the opening verse and instantly lures his listeners and fans in. "The Ides of March" is available on digital service providers by His sophomore studio album, The Ides Of March, was produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette and it will be released on May 14 via Napalm Records. To learn more about Myles Kennedy Chuck Brueckmann It follows the release of " In Stride ." This is the title track and longest tune on the new album, which spans over seven minutes in duration, and it displays the wide range of Myles Kennedy as an artist and storyteller, where he is joined by Zia Uddin on drums and manager Tim Tournier on the bass."The Ides of March" was written swiftly one night after a couple of drinks, and it was an attempt to sum up what so many of us felt at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were bored, frustrated, and self-medicating to avoid going stir crazy," he said, prior to adding that it pushes the idea that if everything is going to hell, at least try and do it in a celebratory fashion.While it is may be lengthy, it is expressive, and quite stunning since one can hear many diverse genres on this tune. It stands out sonically, lyrically, and vocally."Some say you never know, it's easy come it's easy go, some say they knew it from the start," Kennedy sings hauntingly in the opening verse and instantly lures his listeners and fans in."The Ides of March" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . This song garners an A rating.His sophomore studio album, The Ides Of March, was produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette and it will be released on May 14 via Napalm Records.To learn more about Myles Kennedy and his new solo music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about myles kennedy, Rock, Song, Singersongwriter, Album myles kennedy Rock Song Singersongwriter Album alter bridge