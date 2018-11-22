Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 22, some of music's biggest stars and brightest newcomers performed at the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Other highlights from the Clarkson soared on "Heat," while Kane Brown delivered a refreshing version of his new mellow single "Good As You," featuring his rich, rumbling vocals. Ella Mai was superb on the sultry "Boo'd Up," and Tegan Marie was sensational on "Keep It Lit," which displayed her glorious voice (she ought to become the next big female star in country music). All of the artists that performed deserve a huge round of applause for battling the cold to entertain the large crowd that gathered at this annual Thanksgiving event. The performers were eclectic, representing many genres of music. Country queen Martina McBride was joined with the Young People's Chorus of New York City, and they performed on the Balsam Hill float. Despite the freezing cold weather, McBride was fantastic on her live rendition of "Most Wonderful Time of the Year," which was warm and nostalgic. The song is featured on her newest holiday album, It's The Holiday Season Other highlights from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade included performances from such musical acts as pop songstress Kelly Clarkson, country star Kane Brown, R&B darling Ella Mai and country newcomer Tegan Marie.Clarkson soared on "Heat," while Kane Brown delivered a refreshing version of his new mellow single "Good As You," featuring his rich, rumbling vocals.Ella Mai was superb on the sultry "Boo'd Up," and Tegan Marie was sensational on "Keep It Lit," which displayed her glorious voice (she ought to become the next big female star in country music).All of the artists that performed deserve a huge round of applause for battling the cold to entertain the large crowd that gathered at this annual Thanksgiving event. The performers were eclectic, representing many genres of music. More about Macy's, Thanksgiving day, Parade, New york Macy s Thanksgiving day Parade New york