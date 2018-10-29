Monsieur Job has released their new remix of "Niña Shake Your Body," which is a collaboration with No Mercy and Vojke Djans.
The song is smooth, upbeat and catchy, and it encompasses elements of electro-pop, dance, and Reggaeton, which showcases their diversity as a band. "Niña Shake Your Body" was released via Musik Radio Promotions and Basswalk Latino.
Band member Toby Holguin is extremely passionate about music, and it was his vision to create the group Monsieur Job. It was formed by Holguin (who hails from Cali, Colombia) and he subsequently invited the following musicians to join him as his band-mates: Stan Kolev from Sofia, Bulgaria, and Charlie Illera from Barranquilla, Colombia, as well as Leo Jaramillo from Bogota, Colombia.
"Niña Shake Your Body" is available on iTunes, and for streaming on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Monsieur Job's remix of "Niña Shake Your Body" is refreshing, and it is a solid collaboration with No Mercy and Vojke Djans. This eclectic song stands out by a mile from what is played on the contemporary radio airwaves. It is worth checking out and it garners four out of five stars.
