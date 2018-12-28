Email
Review: Missy Ducharme delights on inspirational single 'Ordinary People'


By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singing sensation Missy Ducharme delights on her new single "Ordinary People," which she released independently on December 22.
The song has neat reverb on the chorus, and its lyrics are pure poetry, that will certainly resonate well with her listening audience. "Ordinary People" is destined to touch them on an emotional level.
Ducharme displays her wide range as a vocalist on the tune. She is able to alternate between the high notes and the low notes, and she does that with ease; moreover, the control that she maintains over her voice is quite impressive.
"Ordinary People" is available on such digital providers as iTunes and on Amazon. It is recommended for fans and listeners of such diverse genres as Christian music, gospel, country and adult contemporary.
The Verdict
Overall, Missy Ducharme has released an inspirational new single "Ordinary People" that is filled with positivity. Her voice is crystalline yet powerful at the same time. She has been one of music's best-kept secrets, and not it is time for that secret to come out. Ducharme's music is worth more than just a passing glance. This single garners an A rating.
For more information on Missy Ducharme and her music, check out her official website.
