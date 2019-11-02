Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Miranda Lambert reclaims her country crown with 'Wildcard' album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     26 mins ago in Music
On November 1, country star Miranda Lambert released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album "Wildcard" via Vanner Records and RCA Nashville.
It opens with the witty and sassy "White Trash," and she shows some attitude on the infectious "Mess with My Head," and her nonchalant single "It All Comes out in the Wash."
She shows some redemption on "Holy Water," and she joins forces with fellow country songstress Maren Morris on "Way Too Pretty for Prison." "Locomotive" is uptempo and edgy, while she slows down the tempo on "Bluebird," where her vocals are crisp and heavenly.
Equally remarkable is the controlled and soothing "How Dare You Love," while "Pretty Bitchin'" is a great deal of fun.
After the catchy "Tequila Does," it closes with the mid-tempo and refreshing "Track Record" and on a fitting note with the harking ballad "Dark Bars."
Wildcard is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Miranda Lambert has reclaimed her country crown with her new album, Wildcard. It is exceptional from start to finish and it has no filler tracks. There is something in it for everybody, as it displays different sides of her artistry. Wildcard showcases her growth and maturity as a contemporary country singer-songwriter and storyteller, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about country star Miranda Lambert and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about miranda lambert, Wildcard, Country, Album
 
Latest News
Top News
Brazil in 'civil war,' says head of Congress' pro-gun faction
Trump's claim to Syrian oil complicates US mission in Syria
Chile's middle class takes to streets over crushing debt
Review: Bon Jovi melts hearts with 'Unbroken' single and honors veterans Special
New York, New York becomes Lonely Town: Trump quits city he epitomized
Merkel urges Delhi to go green amid smog emergency
Protest leader calls on Pakistan PM to resign in 48 hours
Iraqi Kurds boycott Turkish goods after Syria assault
Magnolia Boulevard talks about 'Sister' and Blues Traveler tour Special
Mucus helps inactivate bacterial biofilms