Special By By Markos Papadatos 26 mins ago in Music On November 1, country star Miranda Lambert released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album "Wildcard" via Vanner Records and RCA Nashville. She shows some redemption on "Holy Water," and she joins forces with fellow country songstress Maren Morris on "Way Too Pretty for Prison." "Locomotive" is uptempo and edgy, while she slows down the tempo on "Bluebird," where her vocals are crisp and heavenly. Equally remarkable is the controlled and soothing "How Dare You Love," while "Pretty Bitchin'" is a great deal of fun. After the catchy "Tequila Does," it closes with the mid-tempo and refreshing "Track Record" and on a fitting note with the harking ballad "Dark Bars." Wildcard is available on The Verdict Overall, Miranda Lambert has reclaimed her country crown with her new album, Wildcard. It is exceptional from start to finish and it has no filler tracks. There is something in it for everybody, as it displays different sides of her artistry. Wildcard showcases her growth and maturity as a contemporary country singer-songwriter and storyteller, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about country star Miranda Lambert and her new music, check out her It opens with the witty and sassy "White Trash," and she shows some attitude on the infectious "Mess with My Head," and her nonchalant single "It All Comes out in the Wash."She shows some redemption on "Holy Water," and she joins forces with fellow country songstress Maren Morris on "Way Too Pretty for Prison." "Locomotive" is uptempo and edgy, while she slows down the tempo on "Bluebird," where her vocals are crisp and heavenly.Equally remarkable is the controlled and soothing "How Dare You Love," while "Pretty Bitchin'" is a great deal of fun.After the catchy "Tequila Does," it closes with the mid-tempo and refreshing "Track Record" and on a fitting note with the harking ballad "Dark Bars."Wildcard is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, Miranda Lambert has reclaimed her country crown with her new album, Wildcard. It is exceptional from start to finish and it has no filler tracks. There is something in it for everybody, as it displays different sides of her artistry. Wildcard showcases her growth and maturity as a contemporary country singer-songwriter and storyteller, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about country star Miranda Lambert and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about miranda lambert, Wildcard, Country, Album miranda lambert Wildcard Country Album