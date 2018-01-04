Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Miller Place - On January 4, Mike DelGuidice performed a solo concert as part of his "Live on the Porch" series, all while being snowed in at his house on Long Island. DelGuidice noted that he spent New Year's Eve in Florida with Billy Joel. He praised Joel for being in "great voice," as well as having a "nice set-list" in Florida, where the weather was 80 degrees. "Now it's an absolute mess," he said, referring to the bombogenesis. "Tonight, I'm in my house in Miller Place. Happy New Year everybody," he said, prior to continuing with a powerful, piano-driven version of Elton John's "Border Song." He picked up his acoustic guitar and delivered a soothing rendition of James Taylor's "Fire and Rain." "Thank you. A little James Taylor," he said, following the warm reception. While on acoustic guitar, he dedicated Paul McCartney's "Blackbird" to his children. DelGuidice serenaded fans to his power-ballad, his latest single "Mona Lisa," and continued with "Ordinary Guy," which is theme song of Kevin Can Wait. He shared that he working on a new CD or original material. DelGuidice also sang a medley of the following tunes: Billy Joel's "Leningrad" and "This Is The Time." He continued with his own "Holy Water," where he showcased his wide vocal range, and his neat whistle notes. Equally memorable was his take on "Desperado" by The Eagles, and he tackled Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence," where his version was tender yet impressive. He returned to acoustic guitar for a moving take on Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'." "Mona Lisa" is available on Even on a cold, blizzard day, one can always depend on Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot to heat things up, musically. He kicked off his show with Marc Cohn's upbeat and fun "Walking in Memphis." "Thank you so much. I'm Live on the Porch season two, episode one," he told his fans, who gathered virtually on social media to watch his solo show via Facebook Live from the official Big Shot Facebook page.DelGuidice noted that he spent New Year's Eve in Florida with Billy Joel. He praised Joel for being in "great voice," as well as having a "nice set-list" in Florida, where the weather was 80 degrees. "Now it's an absolute mess," he said, referring to the bombogenesis."Tonight, I'm in my house in Miller Place. Happy New Year everybody," he said, prior to continuing with a powerful, piano-driven version of Elton John's "Border Song."He picked up his acoustic guitar and delivered a soothing rendition of James Taylor's "Fire and Rain." "Thank you. A little James Taylor," he said, following the warm reception. While on acoustic guitar, he dedicated Paul McCartney's "Blackbird" to his children.DelGuidice serenaded fans to his power-ballad, his latest single "Mona Lisa," and continued with "Ordinary Guy," which is theme song of Kevin Can Wait.He shared that he working on a new CD or original material. DelGuidice also sang a medley of the following tunes: Billy Joel's "Leningrad" and "This Is The Time." He continued with his own "Holy Water," where he showcased his wide vocal range, and his neat whistle notes. Equally memorable was his take on "Desperado" by The Eagles, and he tackled Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence," where his version was tender yet impressive. He returned to acoustic guitar for a moving take on Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'.""Mona Lisa" is available on iTunes More about Mike DelGuidice, Big Shot, Billy joel Mike DelGuidice Big Shot Billy joel