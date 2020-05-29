Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music Mike DelGuidice of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot and from Billy Joel's live band has released his poignant solo single "Where Do the Heroes Go?" His timing for this release is perfect, right after Memorial Day but before Father's Day. The song's music video is visually striking and it helps elevate the tune to a higher level. It was produced by DelGuidice and it was directed by Gia McKenna. "Where Do the Heroes Go?" resonated well with fans and listeners when DelGuidice performed it live on The Verdict Overall, Mike DelGuidice shines on "Where Do the Heroes Go?" It showcases his harking and resonant voice, as well as his superb storytelling ability. DelGuidice is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and with this inspirational song, his vulnerability is the listener's reward. Grab a box of Kleenex or a bottle of wine (or both) and let DelGuidice lure you in as he takes you on a musical journey with "Where Do the Heroes Go?" It is evident that DelGuidice is the Jackson Browne equivalent of our generation, when it comes to composing, performing, and interpreting music. Some people have musical heroes in life, this journalist calls his hero, Mike DelGuidice. This song garners five out of five stars. To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and "Where Do the Heroes Go?", check out his official With this anthemic acoustic tune, DelGuide pays a fitting homage to all the "heroes" out there, in the past, present, and future. The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery and they are pure poetry. In particular, the lyrics stand out for being conversational but not contrived. The song has a retro vibe, where the listener can recall such classic singer-songwriters as John Denver meets John Taylor meets Jackson Browne.His timing for this release is perfect, right after Memorial Day but before Father's Day. The song's music video is visually striking and it helps elevate the tune to a higher level. It was produced by DelGuidice and it was directed by Gia McKenna."Where Do the Heroes Go?" resonated well with fans and listeners when DelGuidice performed it live on Billy Joel's official Facebook page on April 28. It was able to move them on an emotional level.Overall, Mike DelGuidice shines on "Where Do the Heroes Go?" It showcases his harking and resonant voice, as well as his superb storytelling ability. DelGuidice is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and with this inspirational song, his vulnerability is the listener's reward.Grab a box of Kleenex or a bottle of wine (or both) and let DelGuidice lure you in as he takes you on a musical journey with "Where Do the Heroes Go?" It is evident that DelGuidice is the Jackson Browne equivalent of our generation, when it comes to composing, performing, and interpreting music. Some people have musical heroes in life, this journalist calls his hero, Mike DelGuidice. This song garners five out of five stars.To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and "Where Do the Heroes Go?", check out his official Facebook page More about Mike DelGuidice, where do the heroes go, Big Shot, Billy joel Mike DelGuidice where do the heroes ... Big Shot Billy joel