Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music Uniondale - On December 31, Billy Joel band member Mike DelGudice performed at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, as part of Joel's New Year's Eve performance. Even Billy Joel himself clapped afterward. "On vocals and guitar, Mike DelGuidice," Joel said, complimenting his band member, prior to continuing with "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant." It truly was a marvelous vocal performance by DelGuidice, and a great way to end 2018. This marked Billy Joel's first New Year's Eve concert on Long Island in a quarter of a century. The "Piano Man" acknowledged that he does not play Long Island much anymore, although he lives here. Prior to the show, This was a full-circle moment for DelGuidice. "I came here every week practically, growing up, to see concerts," he said. "God bless," he added. DelGuidice is also the front-man (lead singer and piano player) of the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot. On January 4, they will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, and on January 5, Big Shot will be playing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. To learn more about Big Shot and their show dates, check out their DelGuidice delivered a spellbinding and haunting rendition of "Nessun Dorma," which was pitch perfect. He allowed his rich, resonant voice to shine.Even Billy Joel himself clapped afterward. "On vocals and guitar, Mike DelGuidice," Joel said, complimenting his band member, prior to continuing with "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant." It truly was a marvelous vocal performance by DelGuidice, and a great way to end 2018.This marked Billy Joel's first New Year's Eve concert on Long Island in a quarter of a century. The "Piano Man" acknowledged that he does not play Long Island much anymore, although he lives here.Prior to the show, Mike DelGuidice shared, via a video posting on social media, that he is "super psyched to be at Nassau Coliseum," especially since it affords him the privilege to perform with one of his greatest idols, Billy Joel.This was a full-circle moment for DelGuidice. "I came here every week practically, growing up, to see concerts," he said. "God bless," he added.DelGuidice is also the front-man (lead singer and piano player) of the Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot. On January 4, they will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, and on January 5, Big Shot will be playing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh.To learn more about Big Shot and their show dates, check out their official website More about Mike DelGuidice, nessun dorma, Billy joel, nassau coliseum Mike DelGuidice nessun dorma Billy joel nassau coliseum