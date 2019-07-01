Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees superb on 'Good Day LA' performance Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Micky Dolenz of the iconic pop and group The Monkees performed on "Good Day LA" on Friday, June 28. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Dolenz is an individual that has done it all: movies, television, theater, books, radio and even furniture (he has a furniture company with his daughter). His illustrious career in the entertainment industry started at the young age of 10. As a band member of The Monkees, he has sold over 75 million albums worldwide, thus making them one of the best-selling acts in music.
This performance was a part of Good Day LA's Mercury Insurance Concert Series. Dolenz kicked off the show with a fan-favorite Monkees tune, "Pleasant Valley Sunday." He subsequently serenaded the Good Day LA audience to "I'm a Believer" as everybody was clapping along with him. It is clear that Dolenz's voice is as rich and as resonant as ever. There is a warmth and nostalgia to that timeless music, and Dolenz is worthy of the term "living legend." His live TV performance on Good Day LA garnered two big thumbs up.
As Digital Journal reported, Dolenz will be embarking on the "It Was 50 Years Ago Today" tour, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' seminal White album.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz and his music, visit his official website.
More about Micky Dolenz, The Monkees, Good Day LA, Performance, Rock
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Madonna performs spectacular set at WorldPride NYC 2019 Special
New health concern over zero-calorie sweeteners
Review: Mondo Duplantis wins Prefontaine Classic and sets facility record Special
Review: Tiffany fantastic at Nassau Coliseum during 'Mixtape' Tour Special
French police under fire for teargassing climate activists
Global security concerns reach record high
Review: New Kids on the Block put Long Island fans into a time warp Special
Review: Debbie Gibson amazing at Nassau Coliseum during 'Mixtape' Tour Special
US says targeted Al-Qaeda in northwest Syria
Canada Day — Canadians celebrate country's founding 152 years ago