Dolenz
is an individual that has done it all: movies, television, theater, books, radio and even furniture (he has a furniture company
with his daughter). His illustrious career in the entertainment industry started at the young age of 10. As a band member of The Monkees
, he has sold over 75 million albums worldwide, thus making them one of the best-selling acts in music.
This performance was a part of Good Day LA's
Mercury Insurance Concert Series. Dolenz kicked off the show with a fan-favorite Monkees tune, "Pleasant Valley Sunday." He subsequently serenaded the Good Day LA
audience to "I'm a Believer" as everybody was clapping along with him. It is clear that Dolenz's voice is as rich and as resonant as ever. There is a warmth and nostalgia to that timeless music, and Dolenz is worthy of the term "living legend." His live TV performance on Good Day LA
garnered two big thumbs up.
As Digital Journal reported, Dolenz will be embarking on the "It Was 50 Years Ago Today
" tour, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' seminal White
album.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz
and his music, visit his official website
.