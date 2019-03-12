Huntington
-
On March 8, veteran entertainer Micky Dolenz of The Monkees celebrated his 74th birthday at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
The Monkees performed at The Paramount for a good turnout as part of "The Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz Show," which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith onstage at The Paramount
Gary Hahn
They sang all of the beloved Monkees classics including "Last Train to Clarksville," "A Little Bit Me, a Little Bit You," "Pleasant Valley Sunday," "Daydream Believer" and "I'm a Believer."
In this concert, both Nesmith and Dolenz honored the memory of their late band-mate, Pete Tork, who played bass guitar and keyboards for the band. Tork passed away a few weeks prior, on February 21, 2019.
Prior to the concert, the venue's management and staff surprised Dolenz with a carrot cake to celebrate this joyous occasion, as they sang "Happy Birthday" to him.
Micky Dolenz blowing out the candles of his carrot cake
Gary Hahn
In addition, they also surprised Dolenz with a custom-made special sign for his handmade furniture company, which he operates with his daughter. Their furniture business is called "Dolenz and Daughters Fine Furniture."
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees surprised with a special sign for his furniture company, which he runs with his daughter
Gary Hahn
Stephen Ubertini, the co-owner of The Paramount, remarked that it was "wonderful" to have Micky Dolenz and Mike Nesmith of The Monkees at the venue, and added that it was exciting to celebrate Dolenz' birthday at the theater with the Long Island audience.
Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees performing at The Paramount
Gary Hahn
Wishing Micky Dolenz a Happy 74th Birthday.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz, check out his official website.