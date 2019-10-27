Email
Review: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees amazing on Mister Rogers tribute CD

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is featured on the "Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories" tribute album, which was released on October 25.
Dolenz allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on "Perfectly Beautiful Day," which is heartfelt and filled with nostalgia. It is one of those songs that will certainly put a smile on the faces of his listeners and fans. Well done.
He also appears on the closing tune, "Thank You for Being You," along with the other artists on the project The Cowsills, Jaci Velasquez, Rita Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Tom Bergeron, Jim Brickman, Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Sandi Patty, Kellie Pickler, Lee Greenwood and Jon Secada, for a grand finale.
Thank You, Mister Rogers is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Micky Dolenz pays a fitting homage to the late but great Mister Rogers on the new tribute collection. The song "Perfectly Beautiful Day" is worth the price of this album alone, and it garners an A rating. This CD is highly recommended for any fans of The Monkees or Mister Rogers.
To learn more about Micky Dolenz and his music, check out his official homepage.
