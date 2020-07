Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Award-winning country producer and singer Mickey Jack Cones released his three-song EP "Songs for Shannon," in honor of his wife, Shannon. Digital Journal has the scoop. Songs for Shannon by Mickey Jack Cones is available on The Verdict Overall, Mickey Jack Cones, who helms He allows his rich, velvet voice to shine on his cover of Vince Gill's "Whenever You Come Around" and he tips his hat eloquently to John Berry with a soothing vocal performance of "Your Love Amazes Me." It closes with a glorious cover of Restless Heart's love ballad "I'll Still Be Loving You," where he leaves his listeners thirsty for more.Songs for Shannon by Mickey Jack Cones is available on Amazon Music Spotify , and on Apple Music . He deserves to be commended for his strong song selection on this studio offering, which consists of country tunes from the '80s and '90s musical era.Overall, Mickey Jack Cones, who helms Verge Records , stuns on his latest EP Songs for Shannon. It is warm and heartfelt and it would be the quintessential soundtrack for any Valentine's Day, Mother's Day or birthday celebration. It garners two thumbs up. Well done. More about Mickey Jack Cones, Ep, Country, songs for shannon Mickey Jack Cones Ep Country songs for shannon