Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Television personality and journalist Michael Fairman has released his first single, the spitfire "Thing About Me." Digital Journal has the scoop. Kyle Mangels and Dylan Dunlap co-wrote the song with Fairman, and it was released independently in late February of 2019. It was published with BMI under Lights Out Lights On Music, his publishing company. "Thing About Me" is available on The Verdict Overall, Michael Fairman soars on his breakthrough single "Thing About Me." He is not afraid to say things as they are as well as show some angst, and that will resonate well with his listening audience. "Thing About Me" is a song that is worth more than a passing glance. There is nobody else like Fairman on the radio airwaves these days, and radio ought to give this tune a chance. Hopefully, there will be more music from Fairman in the near future. "Thing About Me" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about entertainment personality Michael Fairman and his new single "Thing About Me," check out his His song "Thing About Me" encompasses elements of such genres as pop, rock, alternative and even electronic music. It is one of those songs that will make the listener stomp their feet to due to its addicting beats and melody. Its lyrics are nonchalant, liberating and relatable; moreover, the chorus is quite catchy as well.