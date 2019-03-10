On March 5, 2019, entertainment personality Michael Fairman released the music video for his debut single "Thing About Me."
Fairman displays solid control over his voice throughout the song, and the music video is artistic and creative. It has an empowering message to get back at any naysayers in this judgmental world, and it is a song that deserves to be heard.
He co-wrote this song with such songwriters as Kyle Mangels and Dylan Dunlap. This video is bold and it truly poses a commentary about the way people treat others on social networks, where people showcase envy and hatred on people that they do not know personally.
"Thing About Me" by Michael Fairman is available on iTunes, Amazon and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Michael Fairman rocks on his music video for "Thing About Me." It is a video that is worth more than just a passing glance, especially since it compliments this socially relevant song quite well. The video for "Thing About Me" garners an A- rating.
