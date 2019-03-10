Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Michael Fairman releases music video for 'Thing About Me' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 5, 2019, entertainment personality Michael Fairman released the music video for his debut single "Thing About Me."
Fairman displays solid control over his voice throughout the song, and the music video is artistic and creative. It has an empowering message to get back at any naysayers in this judgmental world, and it is a song that deserves to be heard.
He co-wrote this song with such songwriters as Kyle Mangels and Dylan Dunlap. This video is bold and it truly poses a commentary about the way people treat others on social networks, where people showcase envy and hatred on people that they do not know personally.
"Thing About Me" by Michael Fairman is available on iTunes, Amazon and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Michael Fairman rocks on his music video for "Thing About Me." It is a video that is worth more than just a passing glance, especially since it compliments this socially relevant song quite well. The video for "Thing About Me" garners an A- rating.
Read More: Digital Journal gave a favorable review to Michael Fairman's breakthrough single "Thing About Me."
More about Michael Fairman, Thing About Me, Single, Video
 
Latest News
Top News
White paper predicts six key trends in the consumer IoT market
Review: ‘Captain Marvel’ is a galactic force to be reckoned with Special
8 Americans and 18 Canadians dead in Ethiopian airlines crash
Jamie Auld featured on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'
Nearly half of 'AI startups' are cashing in on the hype
Valkyrie drone could accompany US fighter jets
Erdogan slams women's day rally over 'rude' behaviour
At least 19 UN-affiliated personnel killed in Ethiopian crash: agency chief
Queen Elizabeth II makes her debut on Instagram
Op-Ed: Well hardy har har — Be yourself is best at work?