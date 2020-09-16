Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Michael Fairman released the music video for his new single "Other Side," and it is quite empowering. Digital Journal has the scoop. In addition, the moving music video depicts Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters marching, an injured soldier that is being carried to safety by other servicemen, a rainbow flag waving as part of LGBTQ equality, a homeless man laying on the street with the simple yet heartbreaking message: "I used to be you." "Other Side" is available on In the song's compelling music video, Fairman imagines a post-Trump world. The video depicts some of the biggest social issues of 2020, which include the COVID-19 pandemic, the call to stomp out systemic racism, domestic abuse and violence, LGBTQ rights, as well as the rights of the disabled.In addition, the moving music video depicts Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters marching, an injured soldier that is being carried to safety by other servicemen, a rainbow flag waving as part of LGBTQ equality, a homeless man laying on the street with the simple yet heartbreaking message: "I used to be you." Fairman acknowledged that in 2020, people are fighting multiple wars that we cannot lose. It is socially and culturally relevant and it is worth more than just a passing glance. The video is food for thought for everyone and it garners two thumbs up."Other Side" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and Spotify . It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal More about Michael Fairman, Other side, Video, Music Michael Fairman Other side Video Music