article imageReview: Michael Fairman releases anthemic single 'Other Side' Special


By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Entertainment personality Michael Fairman released his latest single, the refreshing "Other Side." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is evident that music is Fairman's passion in life. He released his mid-tempo single "Other Side" earlier this week, and it has a stirring, electro-pop vibe to it. His rumbling vocals are controlled and resonant. It is filled with raw emotions, especially since it has a message of hope attached to it.
"Other Side" by Michael Fairman is available on such digital service providers Apple Music and on Spotify. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
The Verdict
Overall, Michael Fairman delivers on his infectious new single "Other Side." It is solid from start to finish, and quite compelling sonically and lyrically. The optimistic lyrics speak for themselves, and many listeners can easily claim it as their theme song.
Fans that enjoyed Fairman's previous singles "Can't Let You Go" and his breakthrough "Thing About Me" will certainly love "Other Side." Fairman sings with a lot of heart and his listeners will certainly find it relatable. It garners an A rating. Well done.
