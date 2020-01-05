Email
article imageReview: Michael Fairman charms on hypnotic 'Can't Let You Go' remix Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Entertainment personality Michael Fairman charms on his latest "Can't Let You Go" (Cristian Poow Deep Mix). Digital Journal has the scoop.
Cristian Poow has done a solid job remixing Michael Fairman's "Can't Let You Go" with his extended deep mix of the electronic tune. This remix has a fun, liberating and hypnotic vibe to it that will certainly get fans and listeners up dancing on the dance-floors.
Fairman co-wrote the track "Can't Let You Go" with Kyle Mangels and Elodie Tomlinson, and it featured a colorful music video. The Cristian Poow deep mix compliments the original recording quite well and it elevates it to a higher level.
The Cristian Poow remix of "Can't Let You Go" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
For more information on entertainment personality Michael Fairman and his music, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
