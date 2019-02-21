Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On February 20, Grammy award-winning artist Michael Buble headlined Madison Square Garden in New York City, for a great turnout of fans. The inclusion of his new song "I Only Have Eyes for You" was an added treat, where he emerged as a modern-day Frank Sinatra meets Dean Martin, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. Other impressive songs of the evening included "You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You," as well as "When I Fall in Love," and "Such a Night," both of which are from his latest studio offering, Love. After covering Chuck Berry's "You Can Never Tell," Buble closed with "Nobody but Me," as well as a soaring version of "Cry Me a River," which left the audience in goosebumps. For his encore, Buble returned to the hallowed Madison Square Garden stage, where he performed "Where or When," as well as his infectious hit single "Everything," prior to concluding his set with the Willie Nelson classic "Always on My Mind." His latest album, Love, is available on The Verdict Overall, Michael Buble was superb at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He certainly gave New York an evening of traditional pop standards to remember. There was definitely a feeling of nostalgia in the venue, and Buble's voice was as smooth as silk. His live set garnered an A rating. Backed by a stunning 30-piece orchestra, Buble kicked off his set on a powerhouse note with "Feeling Good" and he immediately broke into his mid-tempo and poignant "Haven't Met You Yet." He delivered a bold rendition of "My Funny Valentine," which was well-received by all, and he showed some sass and soul on "Sway."The inclusion of his new song "I Only Have Eyes for You" was an added treat, where he emerged as a modern-day Frank Sinatra meets Dean Martin, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.Other impressive songs of the evening included "You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You," as well as "When I Fall in Love," and "Such a Night," both of which are from his latest studio offering, Love.After covering Chuck Berry's "You Can Never Tell," Buble closed with "Nobody but Me," as well as a soaring version of "Cry Me a River," which left the audience in goosebumps.For his encore, Buble returned to the hallowed Madison Square Garden stage, where he performed "Where or When," as well as his infectious hit single "Everything," prior to concluding his set with the Willie Nelson classic "Always on My Mind."His latest album, Love, is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Michael Buble was superb at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He certainly gave New York an evening of traditional pop standards to remember. There was definitely a feeling of nostalgia in the venue, and Buble's voice was as smooth as silk. His live set garnered an A rating. More about Michael buble, Madison square garden, New york, Grammy Michael buble Madison square garde... New york Grammy