Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bublé released his new studio album "love" on November 16 via Reprise Records.

The album, produced by his musical mentor David Foster, opens with the warm jazz tune "When I Fall in Love," and it is followed by the mid-tempo "I Only Have Eyes for You," where the listener can recall a modern-day Frank Sinatra.

"Love You Anymore" is more laid-back and mellow, and he does a superb cover of the Edith Piaf classic "La Vie en rose" with jazz songstress Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Equally compelling is his vivacious version of "My Funny Valentine," as well as the inspirational, piano-driven ballad "Forever Now," which Bublé co-wrote.

Pianist and singer Loren Allred lends her beautiful vocals on the Kris Kristofferson-penned "Help Me Make It Through the Night," which compliment Bublé perfectly.

He tips his hat to the late Nat King Cole with "Unforgettable," and the CD closes with the upbeat and cheerful "When You're Smiling," as well as the ballad "Where or When," which features his velvet voice.

love is available on iTunes and on Spotify

The Verdict

Overall, Michael Bublé is back with yet another impressive studio effort love. He exudes a great deal of charisma and "love" for his craft on this well-crafted album. It garners an A rating.