Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Rock queen Melissa Etheridge released her new music video for their sultry rock tune "WIld and Lonely." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Dangerous I must confess, I hold my tongue I hold my breath, another night a long dark road with miles and miles and miles to go," Etheridge sings in the opening verse, where she instantly lures her listeners in this mid-tempo rock song. "Wild and Lonely" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge and "Wild and Lonely," check out her Etheridge's vocals on "Wild and Lonely" are soulful, raspy and powerful, all at the same time. She is still able to rock out like no other. The song is the second track featured on her forthcoming studio album, The Medicine Show, which will be available on April 12 via the record label Concord Records."Dangerous I must confess, I hold my tongue I hold my breath, another night a long dark road with miles and miles and miles to go," Etheridge sings in the opening verse, where she instantly lures her listeners in this mid-tempo rock song."Wild and Lonely" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Melissa Etheridge has released yet another exceptional song. "Wild and Lonely" is pure soul, and it garners two giant thumbs up. Etheridge is a woman that belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.To learn more about veteran rock singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge and "Wild and Lonely," check out her official website More about melissa etheridge, wild and lonely, Rock, Song, Video melissa etheridge wild and lonely Rock Song Video