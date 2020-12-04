Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Rising artist MELD released her refreshing new album "Words of the Water" on November 20, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Find a Light" stands out sonically and lyrically, and it immediately breaks into the melodically-stunning "Wondering." Other noteworthy songs included the piano-laden "Sacred Shadow," the versatile title track "Words of the Water," as well as the sassy and nonchalant "Eyes Like a Cat," which has a retro vibe to it. After the melancholic "Time With You," which she dedicated to her late father and aunt, it closes with the hypnotic "Jeremy" and on a fitting note with "Lucid Dream." Words of the Water is available on The Verdict Overall, MELD shines in Words of the Water. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Each song on this collection has its own identity, and the CD garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. There is something in it for everybody. To learn more about rising artist MELD and her new music, check out her It opens with "Outside Ourselves," which instantly lures listeners in the new album, and it is followed by the sultry "Colors," which has a neat groove to it, and "Freedom," which is quite liberating. It allows her crisp, crystalline vocals to shine."Find a Light" stands out sonically and lyrically, and it immediately breaks into the melodically-stunning "Wondering."Other noteworthy songs included the piano-laden "Sacred Shadow," the versatile title track "Words of the Water," as well as the sassy and nonchalant "Eyes Like a Cat," which has a retro vibe to it.After the melancholic "Time With You," which she dedicated to her late father and aunt, it closes with the hypnotic "Jeremy" and on a fitting note with "Lucid Dream."Words of the Water is available on Amazon Music Apple Music , and on Spotify Overall, MELD shines in Words of the Water. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Each song on this collection has its own identity, and the CD garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. There is something in it for everybody.To learn more about rising artist MELD and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about MELD, words of the water, Album MELD words of the water Album