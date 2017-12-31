Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music MAX released his radio single "Lights Down Low," on the record label DCD2, where he collaborates with American rapper gnash. "Lights Down Low" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Lights Down Low" is a sultry and romantic song that MAX simply knocks out of the ballpark. One can really hear his heart on this tune. The To learn more about rising singing sensation In "Lights Down Low," MAX displays his wide vocal range, in a delicate and soothing performance that is filled with raw emotions. The song is gaining some serious momentum on the radio airwaves in New York City, and rightfully so. It has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)."Lights Down Low" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, "Lights Down Low" is a sultry and romantic song that MAX simply knocks out of the ballpark. One can really hear his heart on this tune. The gnash remix is an added treat that elevates the song to a higher level. "Lights Down Low" is a breath of fresh air compared to most of the lackluster songs that are played on the pop airwaves. MAX deserves to make it big in the music industry, since he is a gifted singer-songwriter and dancer. His single "Lights Down Low" garners an A rating.To learn more about rising singing sensation MAX , his touring schedule and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Max, gnash, lights down low, Single Max gnash lights down low Single