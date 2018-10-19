Email
article imageReview: Matt Williams' new single makes Apple Music Country Cool playlist Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country artist Matt Williams has a major reason to be proud. His new single "I'd Give a Lifetime" has been featured on an iTunes country playlist.
His song "I'd Give a Lifetime" made Apple Music's Cool Country Playlist, and rightfully so.
Matt Williams is a country singer-songwriter and U.S. Army veteran that has always stayed true to his musical roots, and his songs are pure soul. "I'd Give a Lifetime" is one of those songs that gives the listeners goosebumps. There is an honesty and an authenticity to his lyrics.
Every country song that Williams covers on his social media platforms is better than the original country artist's recording. He deserves to be the next big male star in the country genre. His music is recommended for listeners that enjoy such country artists as Brantley Gilbert, Jason Aldean, Josh Turner, and Chris Stapleton.
"I'd Give a Lifetime" is available on iTunes.
For more information on country sensation Matt Williams and "I'd Give a Lifetime," check out his official Facebook page, and his website.
