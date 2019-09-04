On September 4, Williams
released that his song reached No. 1 on the radio (Top 20 Western U.S. Region chart), so this marks his first career No. 1 single, in any capacity. Williams continues to prove that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the modern country music scene, but it is great to see that his talent is starting to get recognized.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Williams
delivers on his upbeat new single "Rain Down Sunshine." He consistently puts out good musical work and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
