Review: Matt Williams delivers on upbeat single 'Rain Down Sunshine'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country sensation Matt Williams delivers on his newest country single "Rain Down Sunshine." Digital Journal has the scoop.
On September 4, Williams released that his song reached No. 1 on the radio (Top 20 Western U.S. Region chart), so this marks his first career No. 1 single, in any capacity. Williams continues to prove that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the modern country music scene, but it is great to see that his talent is starting to get recognized.
"Rain Down Sunshine" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Williams delivers on his upbeat new single "Rain Down Sunshine." He consistently puts out good musical work and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Matt Williams and "Rain Down Sunshine," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
