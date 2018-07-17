Country singer-songwriter Matt Williams epitomizes the best that modern country music has to offer. He delivers on his song "Southern Man."
His song "Southern Man" has elements of traditional country, where the listener can recall such country singer-songwriters as Billy Dean meets Tracy Lawrence ("Paint Me a Birmingham") and that should be perceived as a compliment. "Southern Man" is one of those songs that is worthy of the repeat button.
"Southern Man" is available on iTunes, and on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, there is a sense of honesty and authenticity that comes in the song "Southern Man" by Matt Williams. His songs are real, poignant and relatable. Williams, who is also a United States Army veteran, proves to be the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene. "Southern Man" garners an A rating.
Fans that enjoyed "Southern Man," should also check out Matt Williams' latest EP Back to Me, which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal. They will certainly not be disappointed.
His Back to Me EP is available on iTunes.