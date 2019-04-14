Email
article imageReview: Matt Westin releases vivacious country single 'Stomp On' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Matt Westin is back with his new vivacious single "Stomp On," which has an outlaw vibe to it.
Westin has been consistently putting out quality country songs, and "Stomp On" is no different. This single has a retro, '90s country vibe to it, and one can hear many of his musical influences on this tune. It is edgy and unapologetic, and Westin stays true to his artistry, where he doesn't make any compromises.
"Stomp On" is available on Spotify. Fans can check out more of Westin's music on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Westin delivers on his brand new radio single "Stomp On." He manages to keep his music fresh and relevant. The country radio airwaves ought to take their chances and start playing Matt Westin more. "Stomp On" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
For more information on emerging country artist Matt Westin and his new song "Stomp On," check out his official website and Facebook page.
