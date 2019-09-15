Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Matt Westin releases spitfire outlaw country single 'Hey Bro' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     Sep 15, 2019 in Music
Country singer-songwriter Matt Westin released his new single "Hey Bro," on Friday, September 13, which has an outlaw vibe to it.
The song is catchy and it will resonate well with the male country music fans and listeners. His harking baritone vocals are slightly reminiscent of Trace Adkins meets Montgomery Gentry. One can always count on Matt Westin to have their backs, and with this single, he does just that.
He is the 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association "Male Country Artist of the Year." Last October, he appeared in Billboard Magazine as an "Emerging Artist."
In addition, Westin will be starring as "The Man in Black" Johnny Cash in an upcoming film.
"Hey Bro" is available on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Westin delivers on his new single for "Hey Bro." It is spitfire, unapologetic, high-energy and fun. He gives his listeners exactly what they want and most importantly, he stays true to his artistry and roots. "Hey Bro" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Matt Westin and his new single "Hey Bro," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Matt Westin, Hey bro, Single, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Philippine govt attacks drug war film as 'propaganda'
Adam Lambert and Queen to perform at 2019 Global Citizen Festival
Chloe Perrin talks about 'Mary,' Gary Oldman and 'Itsy Bitsy' Special
Trudeau reassures allies over spy security breach
Major databreach exposes data on most of Ecuador's citizens Special
California launches anti-vaping ad campaign after 7th death
29 bodies found in plastic bags in Mexico mass grave
The Earth is warming faster than we first thought
HK activists take cause to US Congress, urge pressure on Beijing
Jeannie Seely celebrates 52 years as a Grand Ole Opry member