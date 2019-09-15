Country singer-songwriter Matt Westin released his new single "Hey Bro," on Friday, September 13, which has an outlaw vibe to it.
The song is catchy and it will resonate well with the male country music fans and listeners. His harking baritone vocals are slightly reminiscent of Trace Adkins meets Montgomery Gentry. One can always count on Matt Westin to have their backs, and with this single, he does just that.
He is the 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association "Male Country Artist of the Year." Last October, he appeared in Billboard Magazine as an "Emerging Artist."
In addition, Westin will be starring as "The Man in Black" Johnny Cash in an upcoming film.
"Hey Bro" is available on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Westin delivers on his new single for "Hey Bro." It is spitfire, unapologetic, high-energy and fun. He gives his listeners exactly what they want and most importantly, he stays true to his artistry and roots. "Hey Bro" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Matt Westin and his new single "Hey Bro," check out his official website and his Facebook page.