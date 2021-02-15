The song will be released independently on February 26, 2021. It has a Trace Adkins and James Otto vibe to it, which should be taken as a compliment. It is worth checking out since it is a bold and brave tribute to the men and women that proudly wear the blue uniform.
This tune is symbolic of the noble ideals of justice, brevity, solidarity, and freedom, which bind the police force together. He tips his hat and honors the police officers that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for their service.
Westin acknowledged that this song was the most important thing that he accomplished in 2020. "I pray it does a little good for this crazy old world," he said.
He dedicated his breakthrough album, Legacy
, in loving memory of his father.
"This Blue Line" is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here
.
To learn more about rising country singer-songwriter Matt Westin
and his new music, check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.
Instagram